BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management posted on Facebook that they need help in locating Raif Velic.

“Warren County Emergency Management needs help in locating Raif Velic. We’d like to check his welfare to make sure he’s ok. He was last seen Sunday morning on Pruitt Road. Velic is a 57-year-old white male last seen wearing a ball cap, black vest, dark blue track pants, black shoes. If you’ve seen Velic contact dispatch at (270) 842-1633.”

