Warren County recognizing Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Warren County Sheriffs Office, the county will be recognizing Halloween Trick or Treating on Saturday 10/31 from 4:30-7:30 PM.

WCSO asked that due to COVID precautions, please do not congregate in large groups, or share candy, except with your parents. Utilize hand sanitizer or wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

As always, ensure you are wearing reflective materials, lighting, and driving slowly throughout neighborhoods.

The county will be recognizing Halloween Trick or Treating on Saturday 10/31 from 4:30-7:30 PM. Covid... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.