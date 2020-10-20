WATCH - A Very Warm Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but we managed to work some sun into the mix Tuesday afternoon, boosting temps to near 80 degrees! Our chances of hitting the 80 degree mark look good these next two days!

Expect lots of sunshine these next two days, with afternoon highs and overnight lows running about 10 degrees above normal. Our next decent chance for rain is Friday, as our next front arrives. Cooler more seasonal air follows for the weekend. More chances of rain are in the offing early next week. Much cooler air is poised to return toward the middle of next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80. Low 59. Winds S-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 81. Low 62. Winds S-9

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, showers possible late. High 79, Low 54, winds S-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 88 (1908)

Record Low: 26 (1917)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-0.75″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.57″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

