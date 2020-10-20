Advertisement

WATCH - A Very Warm Wednesday!

Sunshine Sticks Around for Awhile
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but we managed to work some sun into the mix Tuesday afternoon, boosting temps to near 80 degrees! Our chances of hitting the 80 degree mark look good these next two days!

Expect lots of sunshine these next two days, with afternoon highs and overnight lows running about 10 degrees above normal. Our next decent chance for rain is Friday, as our next front arrives. Cooler more seasonal air follows for the weekend. More chances of rain are in the offing early next week. Much cooler air is poised to return toward the middle of next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80. Low 59. Winds S-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 81. Low 62. Winds S-9

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, showers possible late. High 79, Low 54, winds S-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 88 (1908)

Record Low: 26 (1917)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-0.75″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.57″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Drying out and warming up Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
We've got cold air to the north, but the warm air to the south will stick around for the next several days.

Weather

Morning showers before dry and warm weather moves in!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A strong cold front is beginning to weaken as warm air will prevail in south-central Kentucky starting today!

News

WATCH - Showers this morning, drying out this PM

Updated: 10 hours ago
Things are warming up and drying out before more rain arrives by the weekend.

Forecast

WATCH - Big Warmup for Mid-week!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Shane Holinde
Brighter skies take temps into the 80s!

Latest News

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms for Monday afternoon

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
Scattered storms for Monday before warmer weather arrives to south-central Kentucky!

Weather

Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the week off with wet conditions, but will be drying out and warming up by the middle of the week!

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms to start the week!

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
A cold front will bring some shower and storm activity, but no cold air! In fact -- things will get warmer!

Weather

More Rain and a Little Thunder on Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Stephens
Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather

A cool start to the weekend, but a warm up is on the way!

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After a chilly Friday and early Saturday, things will warm back up in south-central Kentucky!

Forecast

Many Will Wake Up To Frost

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Temperatures already in the 30's get ready for some frost overnight.