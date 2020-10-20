WATCH - Big Warmup for Mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a rainy Monday, with some spots receiving more than 1″ of rain today! Shower chances continue into Tuesday morning before rain moves out.

Expect some decrease in clouds Tuesday, with more sunshine in the offing for Wednesday and Thursday. The additional sun combined with southwest winds will warm readings into the upper 70s Tuesday and into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our next decent shot at rain shows up late Friday into Saturday as a cold front arrives and takes temperatures back down to more seasonal territory by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few morning showers. High 77. Low 57. Winds SW-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80. Low 59. Winds S-6

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 81. Low 62. Winds S-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 90 (2016)

Record Low: 28 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.78″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 47.08″ (+7.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: :Low

Mold: Moderate

