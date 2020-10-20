Advertisement

WATCH - Big Warmup for Mid-week!

Brighter Skies Bring 80 Degree Temps!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a rainy Monday, with some spots receiving more than 1″ of rain today! Shower chances continue into Tuesday morning before rain moves out.

Expect some decrease in clouds Tuesday, with more sunshine in the offing for Wednesday and Thursday. The additional sun combined with southwest winds will warm readings into the upper 70s Tuesday and into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our next decent shot at rain shows up late Friday into Saturday as a cold front arrives and takes temperatures back down to more seasonal territory by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few morning showers. High 77. Low 57. Winds SW-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80. Low 59. Winds S-6

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 81. Low 62. Winds S-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 90 (2016)

Record Low: 28 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.78″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 47.08″ (+7.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: :Low

Mold: Moderate

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms for Monday afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Scattered storms for Monday before warmer weather arrives to south-central Kentucky!

Weather

Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the week off with wet conditions, but will be drying out and warming up by the middle of the week!

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms to start the week!

Updated: 12 hours ago
A cold front will bring some shower and storm activity, but no cold air! In fact -- things will get warmer!

Weather

More Rain and a Little Thunder on Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Stephens
Sunday Evening Forecast

Latest News

Weather

A cool start to the weekend, but a warm up is on the way!

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After a chilly Friday and early Saturday, things will warm back up in south-central Kentucky!

Forecast

Many Will Wake Up To Frost

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Temperatures already in the 30's get ready for some frost overnight.

Weather

WATCH - Heading Into A Cold Night

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

It Is About To Get Frosty

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Getting quite chilly overnight as lows take a drop into the mid 30's.

Weather

Sunny, but Cooler to End the Week

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Morning Weather

Weather

Patchy Frost Possible For Some Tonight

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Getting chilly for the overnight hours with rain eventually ending.