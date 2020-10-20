Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since August; state preparing for COVID-19 surge
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear said Tuesday’s update was “grim,” saying the state has begun surge preparations to address hospital capacity concerns due to increasing cases of coronavirus in the state.
The Governor reported 1,312 cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 89,544.
Gov. Beshear reported 16 deaths raising the death toll to 1,342.
The positivity rate rose to 5.08 percent, the highest since August 25.
Watch below.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.