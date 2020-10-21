Advertisement

Abandoned horses now thriving in care of Barren County government, state park

Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After found abandoned a year ago, a handful of horses are now thriving in the care of Barren County officials and Barren River Lake State Park.

“They didn’t take care of them. They basically just left them to die,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale.

Instead of darkness, these nine horses found light in a new home.

“And as you can tell, they’re pretty spoiled,” said Hale.

Animal Control and officials were called to the scene at the state park a year ago this month, where they found the horses abandoned and suffering.

“What we noticed was the bark on these trees were eat as high as they could reach. They didn’t have any grass. Medically, they could go south quickly,” explained Hale.

The owner apparently had a contract with the state park in order to keep his horses there. It’s unclear how long they were left unattended.

The vet who cared for the horses says had they been found three weeks later, it could have been a different story.

“The fact that we were able to come earlier in the process before they had gotten in horrible and horrible shape made it easier,” said Dr. Steven Webb, Animal Clinic of Glasgow.

Now in the county’s custody, the friendly horses are thriving and have gained back almost 200 pounds each.

“The marriage between us in the county in us housing them and they are taking care of them has worked out fantastic,” said Danny Sallee, Resort Park Manager at Barren River Lake State Park.

Not only have they found a home and family, but also friends around the park.

“It’s wonderful for the park -- even though they can’t ride them at the moment -- to see children come up and the rub and the pet the horses, and just see the smile on their face makes it all worth it for us here,” said Sallee.

“I encourage them to do more of that because they love the interaction with people. They love it,” said Hale.

While some might call them the lucky nine, others believe they now just get a fair shot at life that they are definitely enjoying-- something every animal deserves.

“We enjoy having him. It is an expense, but you know, we’ve saved some lives here,” said Hale.

The previous owner is expected in court next month for possible animal cruelty charges. Long-term goals include getting them healthy enough to start riding the trails again.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers: Attitudes by Sherry Attempted Burglary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are investigating an attempted burglary that took place in the morning hours of September 26, 2020 at Attitudes by Sherry on the U.S. 31W Bypass.

News

The Medical Center, Tri-Star Greenview say they’re prepared for possible COVID-19 surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Medical Center, Tri-Star Greenview say they’re prepared for possible COVID-19 surge

News

Tristar Greenview to host “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

News

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases and deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

'Rare’ bobcat sighting during the day at Mammoth Cave National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, a bobcat was spotted during the day at the park.

Crime

KSP charges Simpson Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 20-year-old Daniel Ray Estes on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

News

Kentucky girl writes book about pandemic from child's perspective

Updated: 7 hours ago

Crime

Franklin Police investigate shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Franklin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

News

Area agencies participate in prescription drug take back initiative

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be Saturday, Oct. 24, with multiple locations in the area participating as collection points.

News

Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Tyler Whitney of Glasgow was arrested Tuesday after an officer with the Glasgow Police Department found him with drugs and active warrants.