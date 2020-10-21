Advertisement

Area agencies participate in prescription drug take back initiative

The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be Saturday, Oct. 24, with multiple locations in the area participating as collection points.

DEA, Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff are partnering in the initiative, collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at sites on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Unused medicines in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The three collection points in Bowling Green:

Bowling Green Police Department 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police

Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green

Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

***To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, DEA and participating agencies will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges at NTBI collection sites. ***

