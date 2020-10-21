Advertisement

Barren River District Health Dept hosts drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in Simpson County

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Simpson County, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have not gotten your flu shot, you can get one without leaving your car!

Medical officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot.

The Barren River District Health Department held drive-thru flu shots in Simpson County on Tuesday at the Jim Roberts Community Park.

One official with the department says the time to act is now.

“It’s very important that you get a flu shot this year it’s a little more important because no one wants to get the flu and covid, and it is possible to get both at the same time so if you get the flu shot this year it’s going to make it much less likely that you get the flu and hopefully that’ll keep you and your family safe.” -- Chip Kraus, Barren River District Health Dept.

The Barren River District Health Department is hosting drive-thru flu shots for the rest of the month if you have yet to get yours.

