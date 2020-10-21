Bowling Green Hot Rods react to former players in the World Series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The World Series is officially defined and it will be a battle between two giants with Bowling Green ties.

The LA Dodgers will battle it out against the Tampa Bay Rays for the hardware of baseball.

Hot Rods General Manager Eric Leach spoke about the excitement for both teams and the connections each has to Vette City.

“Pretty amazing to see players that wore Hot Rods uniforms make it to the world series Dylan Floro plays for the LA Dodgers and there are 9 former Hot Rods players in the Tampa Bay Rays. And it ranges from non drafted free agent Mike Brousseau all the way to first round draft pick, and CY Young Award winner Blake Snell. We also have two former coaches that are part of the Tampa Bay Rays staff so it permeates throughout the entire Rays organization, the Hot Rods connection.”

Leach also added that seeing former Hot Rods players at the World Series sends a message to the community.

“It starts right here. And so many of the success stories happen right here in Bowling Green. And so you’re able to watch these guys and it doesn’t matter your talent level as I mentioned, Mike Brousseau was a non drafted free agent, so he wasn’t even good enough to be drafted and yet here he is in the World Series, and hit a walk off home run against Chapman, one of the most dominant closers in baseball, and he really fine tuned his craft right here in Bowling Green and it means a lot to the community. To know that when you come out to Bowling Green ballpark, you’re seeing legit future major leaguers.”

Leach also spoke about how they’ll be celebrating with the community.

“On Wednesday we’re having a watch party up at Reinhart Club we’ll have a full special menu for fans to come out you do need to make a reservation because of social distancing, there’s only 20 tables, and we have about 8 of those tables left. Gates are gonna open at 6:00, game starts at 7:08pm you can call us here at the front office to make a reservation.”

