Advertisement

Bowling Green Hot Rods react to former players in the World Series

BG Hot Rods react to former players in the World Series
BG Hot Rods react to former players in the World Series(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The World Series is officially defined and it will be a battle between two giants with Bowling Green ties.

The LA Dodgers will battle it out against the Tampa Bay Rays for the hardware of baseball.

Hot Rods General Manager Eric Leach spoke about the excitement for both teams and the connections each has to Vette City.

“Pretty amazing to see players that wore Hot Rods uniforms make it to the world series Dylan Floro plays for the LA Dodgers and there are 9 former Hot Rods players in the Tampa Bay Rays. And it ranges from non drafted free agent Mike Brousseau all the way to first round draft pick, and CY Young Award winner Blake Snell. We also have two former coaches that are part of the Tampa Bay Rays staff so it permeates throughout the entire Rays organization, the Hot Rods connection.”

Leach also added that seeing former Hot Rods players at the World Series sends a message to the community.

“It starts right here. And so many of the success stories happen right here in Bowling Green. And so you’re able to watch these guys and it doesn’t matter your talent level as I mentioned, Mike Brousseau was a non drafted free agent, so he wasn’t even good enough to be drafted and yet here he is in the World Series, and hit a walk off home run against Chapman, one of the most dominant closers in baseball, and he really fine tuned his craft right here in Bowling Green and it means a lot to the community. To know that when you come out to Bowling Green ballpark, you’re seeing legit future major leaguers.”

Leach also spoke about how they’ll be celebrating with the community.

“On Wednesday we’re having a watch party up at Reinhart Club we’ll have a full special menu for fans to come out you do need to make a reservation because of social distancing, there’s only 20 tables, and we have about 8 of those tables left. Gates are gonna open at 6:00, game starts at 7:08pm you can call us here at the front office to make a reservation.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City Commissioner Incumbent Joe Denning

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate Rick Williams

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Candidate Rick Williams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate Rick Williams.

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Incumbent Joe Denning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent Joe Denning.

Latest News

News

Columbia police searching for escaped juvenile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped male juvenile.

News

KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Muhlenberg County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man was killed Friday after authorities say he brandished a rifle in a threatening manner after a standoff.

News

Warren County recognizing Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Warren County will be recognizing Halloween Trick or Treating on Saturday 10/31 from 4:30-7:30 PM.

News

Operation Stand Down Kentucky building affordable housing for veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to Covid-19, the nonprofit is having trouble finding volunteers to help them build the tiny home that they have started in Allen County.

News

Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since August; state preparing for COVID-19 surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Targeted Business & Industry Awards celebrates businesses and growth in south central Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce honored 12 businesses at the annual Targeted Business and Industry Awards in their virtual ceremony.