Crime Stoppers: Attitudes by Sherry Attempted Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating an attempted burglary that took place in the morning hours of September 26, 2020 at Attitudes by Sherry on the U.S. 31W Bypass.

Police say surveillance footage shows two men walking to the rear of the business, where damage to the door was done. One of the men tried several times to kick open the door of the closed business. Damage was done to the door, but no entry was made.

