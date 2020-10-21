Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Attitudes by Sherry Attempted Burglary

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week(South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers)
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating an attempted burglary that took place in the morning hours of September 26, 2020 at Attitudes by Sherry on the U.S. 31W Bypass. 

Police say surveillance footage shows two men walking to the rear of the business, where damage to the door was done.  One of the men tried several times to kick open the door of the closed business.  Damage was done to the door, but no entry was made.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

