Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, an officer with the Glasgow Police Department observed a male, identified as Tyler Whitney, walking on South Morgan Street and confirmed that he had three active warrants for his arrest.

Whitney was found to have Marijuana and a pill identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride & Naloxone Hydrochloride inside his pants pockets.

Tyler L. Whitney, 28, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Possession Control Substance 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Prescription Control Substance Not in Proper Container.

He was also served with the active warrants.

Whitney was taken to the Barren County Jail.

