The JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith, 5th grader at Rich Pond Elementary. The 5th grade Junior

Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about

the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-

growth, high-demand jobs. By programs end, students will understand the skills, especially in science,

technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Darby wants to be a zoologist

when she grows up. Darby’s favorite part of JA was “building a paper robot and creating a business he

would have in the community.” She also said, “I enjoy getting to do Junior Achievement each year. I

think it is important for kids to learn about jobs, money and our community.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students

yearly. Junior Achievement is the worlds largest organization dedicated to giving young people the

knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart

academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers,

and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school

knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8

million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6

million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

