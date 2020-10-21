Advertisement

JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith

JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith
JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith, 5th grader at Rich Pond Elementary. The 5th grade Junior

Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about

the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-

growth, high-demand jobs. By programs end, students will understand the skills, especially in science,

technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Darby wants to be a zoologist

when she grows up. Darby’s favorite part of JA was “building a paper robot and creating a business he

would have in the community.” She also said, “I enjoy getting to do Junior Achievement each year. I

think it is important for kids to learn about jobs, money and our community.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students

yearly. Junior Achievement is the worlds largest organization dedicated to giving young people the

knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart

academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers,

and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school

knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8

million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6

million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student Of The Week

JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith

Updated: 1 hours ago
JA Student of the Week is Darby Meredith

Education

Rich Pond Elementary Principal Moving to GRREC

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Gene Birk
Dan Costellow told 13 News Wednesday night, he is resigning his position as Rich Pond Elementary’s principal to accept a new role at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative on October 27, 2020.

Education

KCTCS offering virtual events during National Transfer Student Week

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
During National Transfer Student Week, Oct. 19-23, the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems (KCTCS) will offer virtual transfer fairs.

Poppys Field Trip

Poppy’s Field Trip Check Presentation to Jennings Creek Elementary

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
The school also received backpacks and other school supplies related items

Latest News

News

Bowling Green City Schools to remain hybrid through December 18

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
The district will continue their hybrid learning schedule through the end of the semester December 18.

News

Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

News

WKU to offer free tuition in 2021 to freshmen who meet requirements

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By Katey Cook
Western Kentucky University announced a plan Thursday to provide free tuition to students from Kentucky who meet the requirements starting Fall 2021.

News

Gov. Beshear will not issue another overall recommendation about in-person or virtual classes after Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT
Dr. Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and several education officials on Monday offered a number of updates on the state of education in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic.

Education

Kentucky report shows big jump in dual-credit participation

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A report shows the number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual-credit courses has risen dramatically in recent years.

News

Kentucky lawmakers hear testimony on reopening school

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The “Coping with COVID” survey includes 9,500 responses from students across 119 counties. The survey examined each student’s education environment, home environment, physical and mental wellness and future plans.