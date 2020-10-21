KSP charges Simpson Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 20-year-old Daniel Ray Estes on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, Estes was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP conducted a search warrant Wednesday at a home in Franklin. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Estes is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and seventeen counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Estes was lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.