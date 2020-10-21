KSP investigates death in Whitley County

Williamsburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a train versus pedestrian accident that occurred in Whitley County today.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jennifer L. Frazier was walking on the tracks and was struck by a CSX train.

She was then transported by Whitley County EMS to Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee.

Frazier suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Jellico Community Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.