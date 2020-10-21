'Rare’ bobcat sighting during the day at Mammoth Cave National Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, a bobcat was spotted during the day at Mammoth Cave National Park.

The bobcat (Lynx rufus) was spotted along Flint Ridge Road. Mammoth Cave National Park says bobcats are crepuscular in activity patterns, meaning they are most active around sunrise and sunset. At other times they rest in rock crevices, brush piles, uprooted trees or hollow logs, they added.

“Recent assessments place the bobcat population in the United States around 2.4 million to 3.6 million. However, few people realize bobcats occur in Kentucky. Others believe these cats are rare. Bobcats occur statewide! Harvest records reveal bobcats are abundant throughout most of Kentucky. They’re most concentrated in the eastern, western and south-central portions of the state,” explained the park.

The park wants to remind visitors that when driving through the park, be sure to obey the speed limit and stay alert to wildlife.

Wildlife Wednesday! This was a rare daytime sighting of a bobcat (Lynx rufus) along Flint Ridge Road. Bobcats are... Posted by Mammoth Cave National Park on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.