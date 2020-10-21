Advertisement

SKYCTC receives $1.3 million to help first-generations, lower income students

Published: Oct. 20, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) recently received a five-year grant award of $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s TRIO Program. It will fund a Student Support Services (SSS) Program, a sector of the TRIO Program.

“It is tremendously difficult to secure any TRIO grant, as we are competing with existing programs. I am so proud of the team who worked on our submission and am pleased that we will be able to expand the support we can provide to our students," SKYCTC President and CEO, Dr. Phil Neal said.

Representative Brett Guthrie was at SKYCTC on Tuesday and the grant was presented.

“When young men and women show up here on campus, or any campuses across the country, it can be intimidating. It can be intimidating for those who are prepared for it,” Representative Guthrie said. This grant is to help make that transition into college less intimidating and sustainable.

“Our goal is to make sure every student finishes, and they have a great career outcome and prospects for the future,” Dr. Neal said.

SKYCTC’s SSS grant will serve 120 students per year with academic advising, tutoring, tailored First-Year Experience courses, access to cultural activities, and additional financial assistance. To qualify for the SSS Program, a student must be low-income, first-generation (meaning neither of the student’s parents completed a bachelor’s degree), and/or be registered with Disability Services.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this grant, which provides direct student support to SKYCTC students. As a former TRIO participant, I know the impact that TRIO programs have on the lives of the participants," Dr. James B. McCaslin, SKYCTC Provost explained.

SKYCTC Vice President of Student Services Brooke Justice will provide administrative oversight to the program. Justice said that the College is recruiting for a program director now, and she expects to fill the position by mid-November.

Eligible SKYCTC students will receive SSS Program information and enrollment instructions. For more about SKYCTC and the new SSS Program, visit //southcentral.kctcs.edu/SSSprogram.

