The Medical Center, Tri-Star Greenview say they’re prepared for possible COVID-19 surge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the state is beginning to prepare for a fall and winter surge in cases.

“Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU. And if we can’t get everybody’s buy-in and we can’t get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid,” said Gov. Beshear. “But if we’re going to face it, I want you to know that we are spending our time getting prepared.”

How prepared are our local hospitals here in Bowling Green?

“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

13 News spoke with The Medical Center and Tri-Star Regional Hospital about their preparedness plans in the possibility of surging COVID-19 cases in south-central Kentucky.

The Medical Center

“We haven’t let down our guard since the beginning. When we made preparations both with on the Med Center Health Bowling Green campus as well as our rural facilities and outlying communities. We’ve continued our diligence as it relates to the capacity for us to take care of critical care and med surge COVID patients from the beginning" said Dennis Chaney, Vice President, Ancillary Services at Med Center Health. “Each of us our personal responsibility to minimize the risk of transmission. You know, until there is a vaccine that’s widely distributed, just our faithfulness and mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital

“In the previous six months, we’ve learned an awful lot about the disease itself, it’s still a very serious disease, I think people have recognized that it’s a serious disease plan, we did an extensive amount of planning early, you know, even from the end of February, through April, and that was to catch us up on the amount of personal protective equipment that we have, and make sure that we had disinfecting protocols and things like that. To make it safe for our employees or patients, staff, anybody that would be in the hospital,” said David M. Smith, chief medical officer (CMO) of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. "

