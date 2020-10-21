Advertisement

Tristar Greenview to host “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will join TriStar Health facilities across Kentucky and Middle Tennessee in hosting an opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will join TriStar Health facilities across Kentucky and Middle Tennessee in hosting an opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020.(TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will join TriStar Health facilities across Kentucky and Middle Tennessee in hosting an opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related mortality, according to the American Medical Association (AMA). In 2018, drug overdose deaths in Tennessee involving opioids totaled 1,307, a rate of 19.9% vs.14.6% nationally.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” said Tama VanDecar, M.D., TriStar Health Chief Medical Officer. “Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder.(TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital)

Law enforcement officers from the Bowling Green Police Department will be on-site collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection option

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases and deaths Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

'Rare’ bobcat sighting during the day at Mammoth Cave National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, a bobcat was spotted during the day at the park.

Crime

KSP charges Simpson Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 20-year-old Daniel Ray Estes on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

News

Kentucky girl writes book about pandemic from child's perspective

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Franklin Police investigate shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Franklin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

News

Area agencies participate in prescription drug take back initiative

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be Saturday, Oct. 24, with multiple locations in the area participating as collection points.

News

Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Tyler Whitney of Glasgow was arrested Tuesday after an officer with the Glasgow Police Department found him with drugs and active warrants.

News

Shooting at Lampkin Park Apartments

Updated: 9 hours ago

Good News

Good News: Haunted Garden Tour

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WATCH - A very warm Wednesday forecast!

Updated: 10 hours ago
A warm and dry Wednesday forecast before more rain arrives in the region late this week!