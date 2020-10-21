Tristar Greenview to host “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital will join TriStar Health facilities across Kentucky and Middle Tennessee in hosting an opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related mortality, according to the American Medical Association (AMA). In 2018, drug overdose deaths in Tennessee involving opioids totaled 1,307, a rate of 19.9% vs.14.6% nationally.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” said Tama VanDecar, M.D., TriStar Health Chief Medical Officer. “Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

Law enforcement officers from the Bowling Green Police Department will be on-site collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection option

