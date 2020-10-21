WATCH - Balmy Weather Continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The combination of sunshine and a south wind boosted readings well into the 80s for many Wednesday afternoon! Expect similar conditions Thursday before some changes arrive Friday.

Fair skies will last through Thursday evening along with unseasonably warm temperatures. Friday also looks warm, but clouds will increase as our next frontal system arrives. This brings us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Friday night. Rain moves out Saturday morning, with the rest of the weekend looking mainly dry. We’ll catch a cooldown Saturday before readings bounce back into the upper 70s Sunday.

Our next cold front arrives Monday with another rounds of showers followed by even cooler air. Highs by the middle of next week may struggle just to get out of the 50s! Cool air looks to stick around through Halloween at this point.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 83, Low 62. Winds S-9

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, showers and t/storms possible late. High 79, Low 54, winds S-10

SATURDAY: Few AM Showers, then partly cloudy, cooler. High 65, Low 55, winds NE-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 88 (1963)

Record Low: 25 (1952)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-0.85″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.47″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

