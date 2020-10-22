Advertisement

A very warm and dry Thursday before rain moves back in!

The rain will also bring cool air in the extended forecast!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The warm conditions were so good on Wednesday, we’ll try it a second time in south-central Kentucky!

We're giving this forecast 5 stars because of the excellent conditions!
Thursday will see continued warmth and sunshine all in part to high pressure that is placed in the Virginias. Things will also feel a little humid as dew points will creep up in the mid-to-upper 60s for portions of south-central Kentucky. A quiet day in store with the biggest noise being a slight breeze from the south between 10-15 mph, ushering in more warm conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some home thermometers will easily approach the mid 80s -- pull out the record books because we will be getting close to record high temperatures for some communities!

All eyes are on a cold front that begins to move in Friday that will bring rain chances and a cool down for the first half of the weekend. Expect numerous showers and storms for Friday afternoon and night with temperatures going from the low 80s Friday afternoon to the low 50s early Saturday morning. Saturday will have struggling temperatures with cloud cover over the region keeping highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s with a chilly north wind. Saturday could see a stray shower possible in the morning. Then the pattern flips for the second half of the weekend with a warm front moving through Saturday night, which will allow conditions on Sunday to be warm once again! Highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Stray showers are also possible Sunday evening.

From Sunday night onward, we are tracking a cool and wet pattern that begins to take shape starting Monday evening. Monday will still hold on in the upper 60s to low 70s, but the rain will bring in cool air for Tuesday through the rest of the week. The cool down looks to stay with us through the end of the month and the beginning of November. High temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below normal for this time of the year for most of next week. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast from your trusted weather team in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 83. Low 62. Winds S at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 81. Low 51. Winds S at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 63. Low 55. Winds N at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1947)

Record Low Today: 23 (1987)

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 44

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 5:59 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.5)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″ (-0.85″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.47″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

