‘Annual Invasion Of The Scarecrows’ takes place in Scottsville

Scottsville, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have seen any scarecrows around the Scottsville Square don’t be alarmed its just the ‘Annual Invasion Of The Scarecrows.’

“It’s just something this community has done for years. It’s called being invaded by the scarecrows in the Scottsville Square," said Cathy Lafitte, Executive Director.

Businesses in Allen County take part in this tradition by decorating and constructing their own scarecrows to display on the Scottsville Square.

“It’s just something that the community looks forward to. People bring their children," said Cathy Lafitte, Executive Director.

From spooky to creative, to cute the business in this community went all out for their scarecrows

“They look forward to it. It’s great for their business and then just community support. Just to show that we support our community and want our square to look festive during this time,” said Cathy Lafitte, Executive Director.

With fall activities in Scottsville had to be canceled this year due to covid-19 they say that they hope that this tradition continuing brings joy to the community.

“It gives them a sort of normalcy to our time of the year seeing that still going on I think just makes everyone think we are still having a life here. Even though we have been quarantined and we are not really allowed to have a lot of festivals and be face to face with people we can still go out and we can still look around and see that our community still supports each other,” said Cathy Lafitte, Executive Director.

You can find this year’s winners of the scarecrow invasion on the Scottsville chamber of commerce Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.