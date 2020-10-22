Early voting in Simpson Co. running smoothly, high turnout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed everything in 2020. It’s impacted how we live, our daily life. And now, our elections.

“We’re about two weeks into early voting, and it’s going really well. We’re seeing a very steady flow of voters coming in. As of this morning, we had a little over 2500 people that have already voted in person. So it’s going really well, we’re very happy with it,” said Megan Smith, Deputy Clerk, Simpson County.

In Simpson County, county clerk officials say this is the first time they have operated an election using early voting.

“With the restrictions with COVID, this has definitely been a very different election year than what we expected going in,” said Smith. “It’s had some challenges. And a big part of one big challenge is with our precinct workers, obviously, we want to keep them safe and keep them healthy. And for all the people that are working the precincts to be comfortable. So we’ve had to do some adjustments with the number of precincts where I go to open. And with early voting, that’s new for us. But hopefully, it’s all gonna be good. It’s gonna make things smooth for election day.”

Smith also says there have been minimal lines and the entire process takes only a few minutes.

“It might be five minutes start to finish, if you have your driver’s license ready, or your photo ID that will make things quicker for you. They’ll scan you and give you a ballot. You go to a booth and vote. And then you’re out of there and it’s done,” said Smith.

You can early vote up until November 2, with in-person voting taking place on Election Day November 3.

