ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner candidate Carlos Bailey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate Carlos Bailey.

Q: If anything, what are you going to do to ensure more affordable housing in Bowling Green? What kind of policies are currently in place or planned (if any) for more affordable housing?

A: “I know they have something with their 2045 MTP, which is a transportation and the comprehensive plan that they have in place. But I haven’t seen anything worthy, affordable housing, what I’m talking about. When I’m talking about affordable housing, we can work with the local developers. So, the city owns land. There’s a lot of land that the city owns and the taxpayers are paying right now. A lot of people are like, Okay, well, the developers are not going to get any money if we’re trying to have them to build affordable housing. I disagree. I believe that if we have what is a benefit-- some type of agreement, a partnership with some of the local developers, we basically create something where if they build on city land, they’ll get like some type of tax incentive or property incentive for them to build affordable housing on there, but they can build 10 homes. And out of those 10 homes, three of them have to be affordable housing and stuff. We can also look at what the Housing Authority has done in the past. Now, they did get grant grants from the Obama Administration back in 2008-- over there by Shake Rag, but those are model homes, those homes are beautiful. To this day, we can look at all those things, try to see if we get grants, work with our local developers and try to build affordable housing and look at the land, that are empty lots that taxpayers are still paying on it and try to build affordable housing. The developers are going to make money off the seven homes, the three homes that they’re setting aside for affordable housing is going to be set aside for a family that can afford $150,000 to 200,000. We know right now that the housing market here in Bowling Green, there’s not a lot of homeownership. And we do know that this city is a transient type city with the student population. But I want to create something where we keep our talent here in Bowling Green, and that it starts with affordable housing. But it also starts with jobs-- in which we need to get to because the thing about it, there’s a lot of people that have these manufacturing job. I have seen a story that was ran maybe July, or June that talked about how many manufacturing jobs that we have here in Bowling Green, Kentucky. I’ve talked to these workers. And when I spoke with the workers, they may be making $16 to $17 an hour. But they’re long term temporary workers, which means that they do not have adequate medical coverage to cover some of their medical needs for them and their families. So that’s $16 to $17 actually goes down where they’re basically those medical bills come due.”

Q: With 19 cities in KY that have adopted the fairness ordinance, do you believe Bowling Green should or shouldn’t have one. Why or why not?

A: “I’m an attorney. And I think the law should operate an equitable fashion for every single person that choose to live in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Now there I’m also a Christian so I understand some of the reservations that some people have. But a lot of people are saying there’s laws in place. But when I look at the the the the 15th amendment that was in place in the 1860s. It took us into a whole nother hundred years to basically put the voting rights act in place to ensure something that was in place 100 years earlier. So my thing is that if there needs to be something else in place to ensure that there’s no discrimination in our community, let’s put in place. So I’m for equitable access and fair access to law for every single person that lives in our community.”

Q: Do you have plans on expanding broadband internet within the city? If so, how?

A: “Well, we know that the taxpayers are the one that funds city government, the occupational tax, so the occupational tax funds a lot of our budget. What we need to do, instead of, you know, I guess paying on $4 million projects, to contractors who designed it out of Lexington, Kentucky, we could use something like that to put money aside to create like a city-wide gig. If you look at Chattanooga, Tennessee, not only did that citywide gig help out people that are there, but he created new businesses that are there. If we will spend the money on the city-wide gig, we can ensure to make it affordable. We need to put it on like a rate that’s affordable. Let’s go back and review some of the contracts that are in place that make sure that there’s not you know, Spectrum competing. We need to basically make sure that we have true competition in our city because we know if we have competing businesses-- at that time that we know that the rates will go down. I want to make sure that the kids are not being left behind. We’re in a pandemic right now. And we know that there’s a lot of people who work from home, there’s a lot of people who don’t have the money to pay for internet access, there’s a lot of children who are going to be left behind because they don’t have adequate access to the internet access. Let’s also try to have like more hotspots in Bowling Green, Kentucky, kind of like how Barren County is doing it, to ensure that people can go to the park or go to different areas, and log on to get certain things done. So how we can do that is look at our funding. Let’s work with like our city manager to make sure that we could get that accomplished.”

Q: What role do you think the city plays in keeping the community safe during COVID-19 -- even working with the county?

A: “We play a huge role, looking at everything to keeping business safe. I’m a small business owner, my business burned down back on June 2. So I understand what it’s like to be a small business owner, and trying to make sure that you have adequate resources to ensure that we keep going. How we can help is we can look at like some of the government grants the CARES Act, looking at other grants that kind of help out our small business owners. Let’s make sure that we go back and review anything that stalls growth in our community. I want to make sure that Bowling Green is on the map, it’s time to stop being stagnant. Let’s be a leader into talking and start and stop being where we’re located right now. We don’t move forward. We’re gonna basically be in a bad predicament in 10 to 20 years.”

Q: What ideas do you have to help diversify city leadership and employment?

A: “So they have this thing that’s called Government Alliance On Races and Equity. So Bowling Green, I think is about 13%. And there was a news article... I believe it was 6%. But we know that there’s 13% of the population, we need to make sure that the roles, the employment in city government looks like what our city looks like. There should at least be 13% of the population that’s working within the city government. Now a lot of people might be like if they’re not qualified. Well, I’m tired of talking about like when people are not qualified, like to 7,000 jobs that are still available, and they’ve been available for years. The money that we can spend, let’s spend on the workforce, let’s spend on our job seekers, to make sure we get them either retrained or adequate workforce development to make sure that they can fill those gaps and get the qualifications that they need to get those adequate jobs.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.