ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Incumbent Dana Beasley Brown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent Dana Beasley Brown.

Q: If anything, what are you going to do to ensure more affordable housing in Bowling Green? What kind of policies are currently in place or planned (if any) for more affordable housing?

A: “This is a really important topic. We have to tackle the shortage of affordable housing. We have families looking to buy their first home, and retirees looking to downsize who are unable to find a home in their price range. And far too many families are paying the majority of their paycheck on rent and utilities with barely anything left for the basic necessities. So a trip to the doctor or car repair sent them further from stability and self-sufficiency. And so I’m committed to ensuring homeownership and affordable rental housing options are a top priority. And we must and can do better for our families and children, especially during this pandemic. We recently, during my term, received the data from the city-wide study on our housing market here in Bowling Green, and it confirmed what we know that we have a severe shortage of affordable housing and Bowling Green. And this study thankfully has already led to some public-private partnerships with some builders and developers and nonprofits to build more affordable housing, the creation of some transitional housing for folks to move from homelessness to permanent housing, and the addition of more section eight vouchers that we were able to get from the federal government. The first steps I’m going to continue to advocate to implement the recommendation from this study because we know that the stress of worrying if you will have a safe place to call home is a barrier to a family’s ability to thrive. And additionally, we can reduce housing costs for more ideas by expanding energy efficiency, and renewable energy programs that will help lower utility bills which makes keeping your home more affordable. There’s definitely no silver bullet to defeat poverty and homelessness, but I am willing to do the work that it takes, and I look forward to implementing some of the best practices that we know that will help create a system of care that will strengthen our families and our whole city at large.”

Q: With 19 cities in KY that have adopted the Fairness Ordinance, do you believe Bowling Green should or shouldn’t have one. Why or why not?

A: “So my life’s work, the thing that keeps me up at night, and that I’m most passionate about is working to make sure that all of our children and families thrive. And this is the lens at which I view this issue. We have studies from John Hopkins and the University of Michigan Schools of Health that show that when communities pass laws that affirm the basic human rights and the dignity of LGBTQ plus persons, our teen suicide rates drop dramatically. And why is this a life and death matter for them? It’s because voting no to the Fairness Ordinance, it tells our children that we do not believe that they deserve even the most basic human rights as everyone else. And this has a profoundly negative impact on them. And I’ve had too many conversations with young people right here in Bowling Green, as they have shared their stories with me through tears. And I challenge anyone who thinks that we do not need to pass the Fairness Ordinance to have a conversation with someone who’s directly impacted by it. I believe deeply that if we can see even one child’s life by passing a law that declares that all citizens deserve basic human rights, it is the right and moral thing to do. And the good news is -- it’s also good for local business. In an open letter to lawmakers over 120 CEOs, many of which do business right here in Bowling Green, shared in a letter that discriminatory laws make it far more challenging for businesses to recruit and retain the nation’s best and brightest workers and attract the most talented students from across the nation.' So until we adopt this ordinance, the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission is by law, not allowed to help our LGBTQ plus family, friends and neighbors. If they are evicted from their home or refuse service, they have no local health. So our community, we can make a positive impact on the lives of our children, our families, and our business climate. And that is why I probably voted yes for the Fairness Ordinance.”

Q: Do you have plans on expanding broadband internet within the city? If so, how?

A: “Our citizens deserve a local government that will invest in our future. Our local economy is changing, and the pandemic has accelerated it, we must invest in high-speed internet infrastructure because it has become as essential to life as water and electricity. The future is here. And we need reliable internet do the most fundamental parts of our lives, like work from home for K 12 in college students to do their schoolwork and for our seniors to be able to reach vital telehealth services, and even to be able to go to church on Sunday morning. high-speed internet infrastructure is one of the main reasons I first ran for office in 2018. I saw those years ago that I that our surrounding communities were investing in high-speed internet, and that we were doing nothing. And we have failed our community by not ensuring that we had this infrastructure in place to be prepared for this moment that we are in. And we can and must come together with our local utility providers, our school systems and all levels of government, federal, state and local governments to rapidly increase access to high-speed internet in Bowling Green. There are state and federal grants as well as specific CARES funds available. And we can do things like turning on the dark fiber that exists investing in equipment that connects to fiber that creates neighborhood WiFi hotspot networks, we can lay new fiber and many more things. Working with local utilities, we have examples of other cities, our size, and Kentucky who have made free or low-cost high-speed internet available to all their citizens. And I’m just not accepting the excuses I’ve heard in the past two years about why we are not going to invest in this. And so I’m committed to this work. But I’m only one vote. And so I hope that others will join me in this really important investment we need to make for all of us to be able to thrive in this new world.”

Q: What role do you think the city plays in keeping the community safe during COVID-19 -- even working with the county?

A: “So obviously, we all play a role, or we’re all in this together. And we’re when we are talking about the most fundamental need that we all have-- to feel safe. Transparent communication from those who have the information we need to be safe is so important. Information about local transmission data and a local capacity of our health facilities. And information about what we need to do to be safe at home, at school and at work is vital right now. Remaining silent during a pandemic is unacceptable. And our citizens deserve to hear from our local leaders on a regular basis about our local response to the pandemic. Our local leaders also need to make sure they’re listening to our local public health professionals and implementing the public health strategies that they and the emergency response professionals ask us to in order to keep our city safe. And it’s also important that we are solving local problems as they arise. So I’ve been trying to do that as the different stages of the pandemic has brought before us challenges at the beginning of the pandemic when we had to shut down our parks that include shutting down the restrooms, and it became clear that a lot of our community that are experiencing homelessness-- that was a place where they could wash their hands and stay, you know, safe and make sure they’re following the recommendations, which was no longer available to them. So I worked with local nonprofits and our city came together to create wash stations so that they could remain healthy and safe during the pandemic. We also when we realized that a lot of the essential workers who were working to make sure that food remit could still make it to the stores and all the other essential services we needed when everything else shut down, that these workers were getting sick as they were trying to keep our economy going. But that are the state that the site provided for them to get testing was across the county where they couldn’t reach and get tested. So we work together with the county to bring the testing sites to them to their neighborhoods where they lived, so that we can make sure that those who we needed to keep all of our grocery stores stocked and other essential services that we can make sure that they were tested and safe during that process. And as we get CARES funding, the fact that we are funneling those who are nonprofit, so they can help people through this crisis, as well as our new BG CARES funding for small businesses. Those are all important ways. And like I mentioned earlier, also making sure that we are jumping in with the internet, high-speed internet that has become clear that we’ve got to ramp up. And there’s lots of other season communities who are making sure they’re prioritizing that and we need to also be stepping up in that way as well.”

Q: What ideas do you have to help diversify city leadership and employment?

A: “Well, we are blessed to live in such a beautifully diverse city. And our city is made stronger when our public servants reflect the people they serve. Diversity is a strength and in diversity, we discover creative solutions to community problems. We need a robust plan to recruit minority candidates, retain those that do currently serve, and to make sure that they have every opportunity to advance to supervisory roles. The city’s Workforce Development Committee has helped our police department become the most diverse department and city government. And we need to learn from their success to make sure that all of our departments are hiring and promoting the best and brightest in our city.”

