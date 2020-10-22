Advertisement

Fans gather at Bowling Green Ballpark to watch game two of World Series

Published: Oct. 22, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several fans gathered at the Bowling Green Ballpark Wednesday evening to watch game two of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

“The company is great, the game is good and the food is excellent!” One woman said.

The event was by reservation only, and the ballpark served food off of a special menu. Hot Rods fans were excited to see many former players during the game. A lot of people were supporting the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I’m very excited because I think 2008 was the last time we made it," Mike Ingrem, a Bowling Green Hot Rods fan said.

Some people stayed until the game was over. The Tampa Bay Rays ended up winning the game 6-4.

Game three of the World Series will take place on Friday.

