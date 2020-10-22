Advertisement

Funds aimed at protecting Kentuckians from scams, fraud

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has been awarded more than $780,000 in federal funding that will be used to help protect residents from scams, fraud and price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear announced the funding Wednesday in a statement. The Attorney General’s Office will receive funding to hire staff to address rampant COVID-related consumer fraud, scams and price-gouging complaints. The office will also get funding for an investigator dedicated to financial fraud and exploitation targeting seniors. Funding will also go to the Department of Public Advocacy for a pilot project that addresses the adverse effects of COVID-19 on indigent clients.

