Kentucky Democrats outpace Republicans in absentee voting

Through Tuesday, more than 282,400 Democrats statewide had returned absentee ballots, compared with nearly 116,000 Republicans.
Through Tuesday, more than 282,400 Democrats statewide had returned absentee ballots, compared with nearly 116,000 Republicans.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrats have sent in absentee ballots at more than twice the rate as Republicans. But more GOP voters are turning out for early in-person voting. The numbers were provided Wednesday by the secretary of state’s office. Through Tuesday, more than 282,400 Democrats statewide had returned absentee ballots, compared with nearly 116,000 Republicans. Meanwhile, more than 197,300 Republicans had voted in-person, compared with more than 156,000 Democrats. Early in-person voting began Oct. 13. Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’s pleased with the numbers of Kentuckians voting early. He says it will reduce lines at polls on Nov. 3.

