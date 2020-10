FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,330 new cases of the virus raising the total to 92,299.

The Governor also reported 17 deaths raising the death toll to 1,380.

The deaths included two women from Allen County, ages 69 and 74.

