Barren County Schools move to all virtual classes

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - All Barren County School students will move to distance learning starting Monday, Oct. 26.

Superintendent Bo Matthews said the campus closure will last until Friday, Nov. 6.

Matthews said the closure was due to rising COVID-19 cases and high quarantine numbers both in the schools and community.

“The goal of this two week closure is to curb spread and reduce quarantine so that we can resume in-person classes and finish the semester strong,” said Matthews.

Students are expected to return on Monday, Nov. 9. All schedules will resume at that time including A/B schedules at Barren County High School and Barren County Middle School, as well as distance learning on Fridays implemented district wide.

