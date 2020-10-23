Bowling Green Parks and Rec unveils first annual Pumpkin Trail at Preston Miller Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re well into the fall season, and if you’re looking for a socially distanced, fall-activity, Bowling Green Parks and Rec has you covered!

Local businesses and organizations painted nearly 400 pumpkins and they are all on display at Preston Miller Park, just follow the signs back to shelter one.

The pumpkins were unveiled on Thursday, Parks and Rec officials said they are proud of the way the event worked out.

“I think it turned out great. We ended up having about 400 pumpkins on the trail, which is really cool, so we’re just excited for the community to enjoy it and have a safe way to enjoy fall,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

The pumpkins will be displayed all throughout the weekend. You are free to go see them during park hours.

