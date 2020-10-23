Bowling Green Police respond to a shots fired call at Lampkin Place Apartments

Advertisement

Bowling Green Police respond to shooting at Lampkin Place Apartments(WBKO)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On October 21, 2020, Bowling Green Police responded to Lampkin Place Apartments in reference to shots fired.

According to BGPD, the victim, Alexyss Payne said a black male in a red hoodie shot at her apartment from the ground and was an ex-boyfriend of one of her roommates.

Payne was sitting in her living room when she heard her roommate, Malaya Coleman, run up the stairs and argue with a male.

Payne then said they saw the male-run towards the side of her apartment building, and shots hit the door after it closed.

Coleman advised the argument was over her ex-boyfriend, Xzavier Smith, being with another female.

According to Bowling Green Police, Coleman then advised Smith she was getting an EPO.

The EPO was granted, but Smith has not been served his copy of the report and has not been located.

Smith was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, and terroristic threatening 3rd degree.

The case remains open.

