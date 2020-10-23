Advertisement

Boyce General Store owners add Cutie Pie Food Truck

For Brie Golliher also known as the “Pie Queen” the addition of her Cutie Pie Food Truck will let her bring pies to more people.
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Warren County, Ky. (WBKO) - The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of us do business.

She says the theme of 2020 has been to just roll with it, she explained to 13 News how the wagon is a great addition to the Boyce General Store and the community, and in the upcoming month, some things will change.

“I am so excited that I have the cutie pie wagon now it’s going to give us an opportunity with everything this year in 2020. It’s given us a different avenue to bring pies to the people. So we’ll be setting up at different events and allowing us to do pop-ups and sell at festivals, of course, GypsyMoon Marketplace in November so we’re just really excited about some new partnerships and bringing pies out of Boyce.” -- Brie Golliher, owner

She also adds that in November some things will change, “we are changing the store hours we’ll just be open at the store starting in November on Saturdays from eight to 12. It’s going to be a little bit different simple Saturdays, we’re going to have more pie Queen things like more popular options, more cinnamon rolls, and some savory options. So a little bit different feel that will also allow us to take the wagon places on the weekend as well. So our staff will be able to run the store as well as go out and do different things.”

Brie says on Saturday they plan to debut their Cutie Pie wagon at Woodburn’s Circle W Farms, Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace event in Woodburn.

