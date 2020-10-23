Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 16 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

The Governor reported 1,457 new cases raising the total confirmed infections since the outbreak began to 93,748.

Top counties with the most positive cases Friday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Hardin and Barren.

Gov. Beshear also reported 16 additional deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 1,396.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

The Governor will finish his two-week quarantine Saturday morning.

