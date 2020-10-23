Advertisement

How to recycle if you live in Barren Co., timeline for program unclear

By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After recycling pick-up at Southgate Plaza was canceled back in the spring, there’s still not a confirmed plan for a recycling program for county residents, but there is still at least one option.

The city of Glasgow does offer curbside recycling pick-up at no charge. All a resident has to do is request a bin.

“Right now, I don’t know how that would look for our county. They have to understand we have to have the sustainability to be able to run something like that," said Barren Co. Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

Recycling pick-up for cardboard was suspended temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, recycling pick-up at Southgate Plaza was indefinitely suspended during the spring. Roger Simmons with The Glasgow Department of Public Works says Southgate recycling was only suspended until the market bounces back, which is also undetermined.

“There’s always a certain amount that doesn’t want to pay for that. And again, you have to have that sustainability,” said Hale.

After Southgate Plaza recycling was suspended, the county placed recycling bins in various locations but had to remove them because people were putting other trash items in them after-hours, said Hale.

Leadership in the county is open to additional options and discussions in regards to recycling with neighboring counties, as well as partnerships within the school district.

“I know there’s a lot of grants out there, but if we could make it work regionally, that would be better also,” explained Hale.

If you want to recycle and you’re in Barren County, you can take it to the recycling center at the landfill in Glasgow. You must go during normal hours which are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

