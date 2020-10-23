Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ken Skea

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -"I felt like I was very well accepted by the community. I have made a lot of parent friends and things over the years and now even with grandkids of some of the students I had. It’s been a good time and I feel blessed to have been apart of that," said Ken Skea, hero.

45 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and coach. That’s how long Ken Skea has been impacting the Warren County community.

“I started back in fall of 1973 in Bristow back when they had 7th and 8th grand and was there for 14 years before I came up to the high school and taught social studies and shortly after coaching high school track. It has been a long and great career. I can’t think of anything that I would’ve rather done than what I was doing there at both Bristow and then for so long at Warren East High School. The people there, the community, the kids, I knew pretty quickly it was a special place and I was fortunate enough to be there,” added Skea

One former student was even inspired to teach at Warren East all because of Skea.

“He was my social studies teacher from 1984 to 1986. I had him at Bristow Elementary before there was a middle school. He was my social studies teacher and he inspired me to teach and be a social studies teacher. He is the reason why I returned back to Warren East as an educator. In my first two years, I spent at a high school in this region, and both years he called and was like ‘We have social studies teaching position open.’ In the second year, I took him up on it and have never looked back and have loved every minute of it," said Angie Anderson, guidance counselor.

With years of accomplishments on the track as a coach, the track at Warren East High School will now be known as the Ken Skea Track

“If we could’ve named a building after him we probably would have done that but like I said he was a track coach for many many years. He won many region titles, section titles and then came out of retirement to coach track for two more years and won another region title but people remember him in different ways. Some of them remember him as just a great mentor, some remember him as a great administrator but a lot of them when you talk to them it was as a track coach. He was Coach Skea, he is Mr. Skea. Coach Skea, he is the man that has had such a huge impact on them. So we started looking at the athletes and thinking what could we do for him and it was brought up hey why don’t we name the track the Ken Skea Track. So that is why we decided to name the track the Ken Skea Track this Friday night,” said Jonathan Vincent, principal of Warren East High School.

For his years of leadership, coaching, and mentorship we honor Ken Skea as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I can’t say enough for what I think of the community and the school and the people involved in there. To those teachers that are there now that do not know that are just beginning their careers, you all have landed in a very good place and I wish you all the very best,” added Skea.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has also made October 23 Ken Skea Day. Coach Skea celebrated his years of accomplishments at Warren East High School Friday evening with a ceremony.

