Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ken Skea

Ken Skea Track
Ken Skea Track(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -"I felt like I was very well accepted by the community. I have made a lot of parent friends and things over the years and now even with grandkids of some of the students I had. It’s been a good time and I feel blessed to have been apart of that," said Ken Skea, hero.

45 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and coach. That’s how long Ken Skea has been impacting the Warren County community.

“I started back in fall of 1973 in Bristow back when they had 7th and 8th grand and was there for 14 years before I came up to the high school and taught social studies and shortly after coaching high school track. It has been a long and great career. I can’t think of anything that I would’ve rather done than what I was doing there at both Bristow and then for so long at Warren East High School. The people there, the community, the kids, I knew pretty quickly it was a special place and I was fortunate enough to be there,” added Skea

One former student was even inspired to teach at Warren East all because of Skea.

“He was my social studies teacher from 1984 to 1986. I had him at Bristow Elementary before there was a middle school. He was my social studies teacher and he inspired me to teach and be a social studies teacher. He is the reason why I returned back to Warren East as an educator. In my first two years, I spent at a high school in this region, and both years he called and was like ‘We have social studies teaching position open.’ In the second year, I took him up on it and have never looked back and have loved every minute of it," said Angie Anderson, guidance counselor.

With years of accomplishments on the track as a coach, the track at Warren East High School will now be known as the Ken Skea Track

“If we could’ve named a building after him we probably would have done that but like I said he was a track coach for many many years. He won many region titles, section titles and then came out of retirement to coach track for two more years and won another region title but people remember him in different ways. Some of them remember him as just a great mentor, some remember him as a great administrator but a lot of them when you talk to them it was as a track coach. He was Coach Skea, he is Mr. Skea. Coach Skea, he is the man that has had such a huge impact on them. So we started looking at the athletes and thinking what could we do for him and it was brought up hey why don’t we name the track the Ken Skea Track. So that is why we decided to name the track the Ken Skea Track this Friday night,” said Jonathan Vincent, principal of Warren East High School.

For his years of leadership, coaching, and mentorship we honor Ken Skea as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I can’t say enough for what I think of the community and the school and the people involved in there. To those teachers that are there now that do not know that are just beginning their careers, you all have landed in a very good place and I wish you all the very best,” added Skea.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has also made October 23 Ken Skea Day. Coach Skea celebrated his years of accomplishments at Warren East High School Friday evening with a ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Latest News

Community

View From The Hill : WKU Percussion performs unique outdoor concert spread out over two acres at the top of the hill

Updated: 6 hours ago
View From The Hill: Outdoor Percussion Event

News

Targeted Business & Industry Awards celebrates businesses and growth in south central Kentucky

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce honored 12 businesses at the annual Targeted Business and Industry Awards in their virtual ceremony.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Katrina Wood

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her hard work and dedication to her staff and patients at The Medical Center, we honor Katrina wood as this weeks Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Magnolia

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For Magnolia’s ability to bring joy and comfort to all of those around her we honor her as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green named Top 100 Places to Live

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
This award is given to communities that offer a high quality of life at an attractive cost of living for both individuals and families.

News

Med Center Health’s Health and Wellness Expo canceled

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Med Center Health says the unpredictability of COVID-19 and the proven danger of large, social gatherings has shown that hosting an indoor event is not in the best interests of keeping residents of Warren and surrounding counties healthy.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Runell Houchen

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her 49 years of dedication to the Glasgow Independent School District, we honor Runell as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

News

Bowling Green Chamber Partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky to Enhance Recovery

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green business community and area nonprofits are working hand in hand to ensure that the Bowling Green community has the tools, resources, and support they need to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.

News

21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run October 10-17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The week of October 10-17 The Barren River Child Advocacy Center invites motorcyclists to go on individual and group rides to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Rebecca Shadowen

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
In memory of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, we honor her as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.