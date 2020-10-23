Advertisement

Lady Gators win 4th Region, advance to state tournament

The Greenwood Lady Gators defeated Bowling Green to win the 4th Region Title and advance to the state tournament.
The Greenwood Lady Gators defeated Bowling Green to win the 4th Region Title and advance to the state tournament.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Greenwood erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat Bowling Green 5-4 in penalty kicks, taking home the 4th Region Title and advancing to the state tournament.

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and two extra periods, the match went into penalty kicks.

After trade goals back and forth, Greenwood’s Taryn Guyer blocked a shot by Bowling Green. Ava Elliott would then seal the comeback win with a goal for the Lady Gators.

“We were giving up too much in the first half and the second half we knew we would have to battle," said Greenwood head coach Zac Lechler. "That’s the first game this year where we’ve been able to battle back from a deficit and come back and win. So I’m proud of what they showed in the second half tonight.”

The Lady Gators trailed 2-0 after Lady Purple Ella Farley netted in a goal with just over 20 minutes remaining in the second half. A pair of goals by Claire Allen and Amaya Salvador would tie the game with three minutes.

“Winners win, you know," said senior goalkeeper Taryn Guyer. "That’s the theory we’ve been working with all season and we just knew we could do it and knew we had it in us.”

Greenwood will now host the Region 2 winner for their semi-state match-up. The game is set for Saturday, October 24 at 4:00 pm.

