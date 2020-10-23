Local restaurant prepares to lose outdoor seating during winter months of pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 cases continue to be at an all-time high in Kentucky, and state-wide restaurant and bar mandates are still in place.

“We have reacted and tried to be careful all along to keep up with what the government and local officials have recommended," Steve Wilson, the owner of Q Coffee and Emporium said,

Wilson said he felt lucky to already have a drive-thru, and when he saw customers were still coming to his restaurant, he ended up creating not one, but two patio areas outside. The outdoor seating just about made up for the seating he lost from the capacity limit indoors.

“These 18 seats became really valuable when we lost the seating inside,” Wilson explained when referring to one of the patio areas.

The winter months are approaching, and the 50% indoor capacity limit is still in place. Wilson is adjusting yet again, by partially enclosing one of the patio areas.

“We’ll have some see-through insulated vinyl so you’ll still have the outdoor experience, but you will be protected from the elements,” Wilson said.

They are also installing heaters to keep customers warm as they sit ‘outside’. The project will be completed within the next couple of weeks.

Governor Andy Beshear has not said when the restaurant and bar mandates will be lifted.

