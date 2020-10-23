Logan Co. inmate never returned back to jail after work, KSP searching

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a Logan County inmate after he never returned back to jail after work.

According to jail staff, the inmate, Jason Stratton, was granted furlough. This means the inmate was allowed to leave for work, but had to return back at a certain time. Officials say he never returned back at 2 p.m. as instructed on Thursday.

Stratton is 48 years old, has brown hair, hazel eyes, stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 189 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Stratton, please contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010. You can also text a tip through the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.