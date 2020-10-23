South Warren wins the 4th Region Championship; defeats the Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- In a rematch of the 2019 4th Region Championship, where Warren Central defeated the South Warren Spartans with a final score of 2-1, on Thursday the Spartans had a chance to avenge that loss.

The Spartans opened the scoreboard at the 3rd minute, with a goal by Eldin Velic, he went on to score two more later in the game.

The Dragons managing to get one on the board by Ahmed Delic.

The Spartans managed to get another goal, the score would now be 4-1.

South Warren clinches the hardware becoming the 4th Region Champion, they will now move on to the state tournament and face Henderson County on Saturday.

