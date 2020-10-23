Advertisement

WATCH - MUCH Cooler Weekend Ahead!

Say Goodbye to the 80s
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front will clear the region late Friday night, taking strong thunderstorms out with it. Behind it comes a BIG cooldown for our weekend!

Low clouds will hold tough through our Saturday and even into Sunday. Some patchy light rain or drizzle remains possible Saturday, with readings struggling just to reach the mid 50s. We’ll be just a bit warmer Sunday.

Heading into next week, rainy conditions appear likely Monday as our next system arrives. Shower chances continue into mid-week, with cool temperatures in the 60s by day, falling into the more seasonal 40s at night by mid-week. Looking just beyond the Seven Day Outlook, Halloween appears dry and cool at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Few showers possible. High 55, Low 50, winds N-9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 62, Low 55, winds E-5

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 69, Low 51, winds SW-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 88 (1927)

Record Low: 26 (1952)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.25″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:58 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Scattered storms later today in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tracking the potential for strong storms this afternoon

Forecast

WATCH - Showers and Storms Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shane Holinde
A few strong storms possible late Friday

News

WATCH - Dry and warm today, but storms tomorrow!

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT
We are dry and warm on Thursday, but showers and storms move in on Friday.

News

WATCH - Another sunny and warm day in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT
We have a warm Thursday, but this weekend things will cool down after rain moves through the region!

Latest News

Weather

A very warm and dry Thursday before rain moves back in!

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Another warm day in south-central Kentucky before things begin to really change in the region!

Forecast

WATCH - Balmy Weather Continues!

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Unseasonably warm for a couple more days

News

WATCH - A very warm Wednesday forecast!

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT
A warm and dry Wednesday forecast before more rain arrives in the region late this week!

Forecast

WATCH - A Very Warm Wednesday!

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Temps About 10 Degrees Above Normal Next Three Days!

News

WATCH - Drying out and warming up Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
We've got cold air to the north, but the warm air to the south will stick around for the next several days.

Weather

Morning showers before dry and warm weather moves in!

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A strong cold front is beginning to weaken as warm air will prevail in south-central Kentucky starting today!