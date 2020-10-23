WATCH - MUCH Cooler Weekend Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front will clear the region late Friday night, taking strong thunderstorms out with it. Behind it comes a BIG cooldown for our weekend!

Low clouds will hold tough through our Saturday and even into Sunday. Some patchy light rain or drizzle remains possible Saturday, with readings struggling just to reach the mid 50s. We’ll be just a bit warmer Sunday.

Heading into next week, rainy conditions appear likely Monday as our next system arrives. Shower chances continue into mid-week, with cool temperatures in the 60s by day, falling into the more seasonal 40s at night by mid-week. Looking just beyond the Seven Day Outlook, Halloween appears dry and cool at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Few showers possible. High 55, Low 50, winds N-9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 62, Low 55, winds E-5

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 69, Low 51, winds SW-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 88 (1927)

Record Low: 26 (1952)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.25″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:58 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.