WATCH - Showers and Storms Friday

A few strong storms possible Friday afternoon
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve had lots of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures these past few days. While it stays warm Friday, rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture as we close out the work week.

A sharp cold front arrives Friday night. Out ahead of it, we will see showers and a few thunderstorms. A couple of storms could be strong late Friday, with gusty winds and some hail possible. Showers move out Saturday morning, with the rest of the weekend looking dry. Expect lots of clouds to hang around, though.

Moving into next week, even cooler conditions look to invade! Showers are likely Monday, with the chance for rain lingering for a few days. Daytime highs drop into the upper 50s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, showers and t/storms possible late. High 81, Low 51, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Few AM Showers, then partly cloudy, cooler. High 61, Low 52, winds N-9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 72, Low 57, winds S-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 88 (1947)

Record Low: 23 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:59 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

