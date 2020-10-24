Advertisement

10th annual Monster Dash 5K held at NCM Motorsports Park

Runners prepare for tenth annual Monster Dash 5K.
Runners prepare for tenth annual Monster Dash 5K.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though a lot different this year because of COVID-19, the tenth annual Monster Dash 5K still took place at the NCM Motorsports Park Friday evening.

“We normally would have a lot of stuff going on, a lot of entertainment and events pre-race and during the race. Usually, there would be a lot of families spectating,” Benjie Harmon said. Benjie is the founder of the Monster Dash 5K and the organization it benefits, Joseph’s Hope.

Ideally, they would have had a bigger celebration for the tenth annual event as well. However, they plan to go all out next year to celebrate.

“Some of these people, they’ve run this race every year for ten years and we appreciate the way they come out and support us," Harmon said.

Joseph’s Hope Foundation helps families with expenses as they go through the process of adopting. Harmon expressed his appreciation for those who still came out to the race despite the weather and guidelines for the event.

“We appreciate the way they come out and support our race because there are no employees with Joseph’s Hope Foundation, all of us are volunteers. So, every penny we raise is going to help an adoptive family," Harmon explained.

Organizers did not ask for sponsorships this year in consideration of businesses that may be struggling because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

Static Electricity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is joined by Laura Rogers to explain how static electricity works

News

How to recycle if you live in Barren Co., timeline for program unclear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After recycling pick-up at Southgate Plaza was canceled back in the spring, there’s still not a confirmed plan for a recycling program for county residents, but there is still at least one option.

News

Timeline unclear on recycling programs for city and county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
As the third-largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green does not a recycling program in either the city or county. 13 News is providing a further explanation as to why a recycling program is being prolonged.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green teen will compete in National American Miss pageant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I was so excited, especially having no experience." Knox Volkert of Bowling Green, KY advances to national pageant.

News

Knox Volkert advances to national pageant

Updated: 5 hours ago
Knox Volkert is named American Miss Kentucky and advances on to the National American Miss pageant.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 16 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Education

Barren County Schools move to all virtual classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
All Barren County School students will move to distance learning starting Monday, Oct. 26.

News

BG Freedom Walkers

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Charms from the Farm

Updated: 10 hours ago