10th annual Monster Dash 5K held at NCM Motorsports Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though a lot different this year because of COVID-19, the tenth annual Monster Dash 5K still took place at the NCM Motorsports Park Friday evening.

“We normally would have a lot of stuff going on, a lot of entertainment and events pre-race and during the race. Usually, there would be a lot of families spectating,” Benjie Harmon said. Benjie is the founder of the Monster Dash 5K and the organization it benefits, Joseph’s Hope.

Ideally, they would have had a bigger celebration for the tenth annual event as well. However, they plan to go all out next year to celebrate.

“Some of these people, they’ve run this race every year for ten years and we appreciate the way they come out and support us," Harmon said.

Joseph’s Hope Foundation helps families with expenses as they go through the process of adopting. Harmon expressed his appreciation for those who still came out to the race despite the weather and guidelines for the event.

“We appreciate the way they come out and support our race because there are no employees with Joseph’s Hope Foundation, all of us are volunteers. So, every penny we raise is going to help an adoptive family," Harmon explained.

Organizers did not ask for sponsorships this year in consideration of businesses that may be struggling because of COVID-19.

