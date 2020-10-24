20th District State Rep. Candidate Previews: Leanette Lopez and Patti Minter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With less than 2 weeks until election day, 13 News will continue to provide in-depth coverage of local and state races.

Representing constituents on the ballot for the 20th district are Democrat incumbent Patti Minter and Independent Leanette Lopez. 13 News spoke with both candidates about their campaigns, representing the 20th district, COVID-19 relief in Kentucky and more.

Leanette Lopez

TV Commercial: Leanette for State Representative, District 20 TV Commercial: Leanette for State Represenative District 20 campaign platfrom of Jobs, Growth and VALUES. Excited, please share <3 Posted by Leanette Lopez for State Representative on Friday, October 16, 2020

Q: Why do you want people to vote for you?

A: “I believe that I have the answer to what district 20 has needed for the last several years, especially for this past year. No one was expecting the COVID chaos. And it’s unfair to pin it on anybody. I think there’s just that’s why I am an independent because everybody’s pulling right, left. And I just think we need to find some solutions and move forward.”

Q: When people are at the ballot box and they see your name on the ballot. What do you want your name to be synonymous with?

A: “My name is synonymous with values, the value of hard work, the value of being respectful towards one another, it’s quite obvious that our world, it’s a lot off. Especially with civil rights and all those different things. So when you look at my name, you’re going to know that I believe that we should be treated fairly everyone.”

Q: What do you think that the legislative body in Kentucky should be looking at, or what are the most important issues that we should be looking at when we’re trying to get back to where we were before the pandemic?

A: “I think it’s in two parts right now, it sounds so simple. But we really need to mitigate this disease with the social distancing the masking, and I know a lot of people automatically assume I’m Republican, because of my, I have a lot of conservative values. And then some people think I’m a liberal, because of, you know, a lot of my acceptance of everyone. So I think I love being an independent, I think is awesome, and it rocks. As far as a COVID relief bill, we need to be reducing civil liabilities for small businesses. Because if we can’t get the businesses up and going, no one is going to have a job. That’s just that plain and simple. So we have to make sure that everybody gets back to their businesses. individual rights, we need to make sure Medicaid is extended, that we have funding. So the first thing we really need is a one year budget, a six month budget, something we really need to get in there. And there’s just so much going on right now. But we need a budget for COVID.”

Q: Any closings thoughts?

A: “I’m really inspired by my own experience. When I was a little girl, we would watch the news, and everyone had to be quiet, and it was Cronkite, we would be watching him at night. And my dad would be like, pay attention to this treaty. And I’d be, you know, thinking what, I don’t want it, I want to watch cartoons. And so now that I look back, and I’m thinking about all of this, how important it was, he was training me to be a leader. And I just, I, it just felt like I wanted to say thanks to my dad for that. And he just overcame cancer. So you know, he’s in remission, and I just thank God for that. So that’s my little dedication there.”

Patti Minter

Ready Check out our third -- and newest -- TV ad! I'm fighting for a recovery from COVID-19 that lifts up all of us, including our small businesses, workers, and schools. I know we can do this. Posted by State Representative Patti Minter on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Q: Why do you want people to vote for you?

A: “I’m running for reelection, to continue the work that I’ve been doing for the last two years, for the people of bowling greens House District 20, I made a promise to my constituents two years ago that I would always stand up and show up for them. And I do that in Frankfort. And to do that in the community every day, I’m proud of my signature initiatives, which are healthcare and veterans issues. I’m very proud to have worked across the aisle with my Republican colleagues to pass an insulin cap bill in the last session, it was killed at the senate level, so we’ll need to do it again. But we were able to pass that bill in the House 92 to zero, which is very difficult to do. And it really does show the best of who we are when we can work across the aisle. But this issue is personal for me. My son lives with type one diabetes, and he passed his 19 months. And this is something that the people of bowling greens House District 20 have talked to me about all year, thanking me for showing up and standing up for them to lower the cost of insulin. So if the people send me back, I’m ready to get back to work and work across the aisle to pass this again.”

Q: When people are at the ballot box and they see your name on the ballot. What do you want your name to be synonymous with?

A: “I want people to see my name and see someone who has consistently shown up and stood up for them in our community. I listened to people’s concerns. I help people with constituent services issues every day, during this COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve helped people with unemployment claims with small business issues with any number of constituent issues. And that’s what the job is. You’re here to help people and make sure that they are seen and heard and held. I’m very proud of my record on health care bills and veterans issues. And there’s so much more work to be done. So if people send me back, I’m going to continue to work that I’ve started which has been very well received in the district. And people need to know that I will always be there for them. I’ll stand And I’ll show up, I’ll be present and visible in my community, as I have been for the last two years.”

Q: What do you think that the legislative body in Kentucky should be looking at, or what are the most important issues that we should be looking at when we’re trying to get back to where we were before the pandemic?

A: “This is going to take an active response from legislators who are listening to the people in their community, we need to make sure that people who need unemployment receive it, we need to make sure that our small businesses are lifted up, we need to make sure that our public health departments are funded for the essential work they’re doing. Because if they can’t do their work, and contact tract, and then later provide vaccines, then it will be very difficult to get back on our feet. So the legislature has a very active role to play. And if the people send me back, I look forward to being part of that. I want to make sure that Kentuckians have the resources they need, from small business assistance to unemployment assistance for individuals to the public health necessities, that’ll make sure that we can stop this pandemic, and then focus on a strong recovery and making Kentucky better than it was before.”

Q: Any closings thoughts?

A: “I believe that people have the power. And I will consistently stand up and show up for the people of Bowling Green. If you send me back and I’ll continue the work that I’ve done on healthcare, on Veterans issues and other things that people in this community have lifted up to me. I will always be there for you. I would be honored to earn your vote on whatever day you vote, but please make sure you do vote. And early voting is going on now SKYPAC, or you can vote on election day on November 3.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.