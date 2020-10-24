Advertisement

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In most parts of the country It is a choice whether to wear a mask.

Some have argued it should be mandated and some governments have made rules to that effect.

The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level.

In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

“That everyone agrees that this is something that’s important and they mandated it and everybody pulls together and say, you know, we’re going to mandate it, but let’s just do it,” said Fauci. “I think that would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly. And one of the issues though, I get the argument say, well, if you mandate a mask, then you’re going to have to enforce it and that’ll create more of a problem. Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it.”

Right now, COVID cases are rising in 32 states and holding steady in 17.

Most experts believe wearing a mask is one of the most effective things people can do to limit transmitting the virus.

Fauci says this is going to become even more important as cooler weather rolls in.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10th annual Monster Dash 5K held at NCM Motorsports Park

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Though a lot different this year because of COVID-19, the tenth annual Monster Dash 5K still took place at the NCM Motorsports Park Friday evening.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

News

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Latest News

National

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

Static Electricity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is joined by Laura Rogers to explain how static electricity works

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

How to recycle if you live in Barren Co., timeline for program unclear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After recycling pick-up at Southgate Plaza was canceled back in the spring, there’s still not a confirmed plan for a recycling program for county residents, but there is still at least one option.

News

Timeline unclear on recycling programs for city and county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
As the third-largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green does not a recycling program in either the city or county. 13 News is providing a further explanation as to why a recycling program is being prolonged.