Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday Governor Andy Beshear reported more than 14,000 coronavirus cases, nearly breaking our single-day record. More than 93,000 people have tested positive so far. This is all as testing continues across the commonwealth.

COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be affecting all groups of people in the same way. According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That’s why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

“Get as many people tested a possible, black, Hispanic, those that are affected the most,” says Bobby Sturgeon with Bluewater Diagnostic. “I know we feel like we’ve made a little bit of a turn but a lot of positives are starting to come, especially as people start getting back to school, the universities are getting back to school.”

Tests at First Baptist Church Bracktown are first come first serve. Sturgeon says he expects 150 to 200 people. Many getting tested tell WKYT they don’t feel sick, but want to be precautious.

“The more people that come, the better off you’re going to be and the most protected we’ll have for the people that are the most vulnerable, our seniors,” Sturgeon says.

Just one way we can do our part in the continuous fight against an invisible enemy.

