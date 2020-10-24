Advertisement

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is out of quarantine, after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

The Governor posted to Facebook, saying he tested negative for the virus multiple times. He contributes the results to the fact he, his family, and those around him were wearing masks when the exposure happened.

Beshear and his family entered quarantine earlier this month after being possibly exposed to the virus through a member of his security team. Since then, Beshear said he and his family have followed the advice of the Kentucky Department for Public Health and CDC.

In his Facebook post, Beshear thanked everyone who sent supportive messages during his family’s time in quarantine.

As of today I am officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the department for public health. We have...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, October 24, 2020

