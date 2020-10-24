Advertisement

Hopkinsville Police need help finding people in connection to car thefts

People of interest in Hopkinsville car thefts.
People of interest in Hopkinsville car thefts.(Hopkinsville Police Department)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police need your help identifying and locating multiple individuals in connection to recent car thefts.

According to police, the person is wanted for questioning after various car thefts which happened around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Simon Street.

Hopkinsville! We need your help in identifying and locating the individual in this picture. He is wanted for...

Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Friday, October 23, 2020

Another theft from a car took place on Dawn Drive and police need help to identify that individual as well. Video from that alleged theft can be viewed HERE.

Hopkinsville, We need your help identifying the individuals in this picture. They are wanted for questioning about some...

Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Friday, October 23, 2020

If you recognize either person or know where they can be located, please call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Static Electricity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is joined by Laura Rogers to explain how static electricity works

News

How to recycle if you live in Barren Co., timeline for program unclear

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After recycling pick-up at Southgate Plaza was canceled back in the spring, there’s still not a confirmed plan for a recycling program for county residents, but there is still at least one option.

News

Timeline unclear on recycling programs for city and county

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
As the third-largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green does not a recycling program in either the city or county. 13 News is providing a further explanation as to why a recycling program is being prolonged.

News

Bowling Green teen will compete in National American Miss pageant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I was so excited, especially having no experience." Knox Volkert of Bowling Green, KY advances to national pageant.

Latest News

News

Knox Volkert advances to national pageant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knox Volkert is named American Miss Kentucky and advances on to the National American Miss pageant.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 16 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Education

Barren County Schools move to all virtual classes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
All Barren County School students will move to distance learning starting Monday, Oct. 26.

News

BG Freedom Walkers

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Charms from the Farm

Updated: 8 hours ago

Community

View From The Hill : WKU Percussion performs unique outdoor concert spread out over two acres at the top of the hill

Updated: 9 hours ago
View From The Hill: Outdoor Percussion Event