Hopkinsville Police need help finding people in connection to car thefts
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police need your help identifying and locating multiple individuals in connection to recent car thefts.
According to police, the person is wanted for questioning after various car thefts which happened around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Simon Street.
Another theft from a car took place on Dawn Drive and police need help to identify that individual as well. Video from that alleged theft can be viewed HERE.
If you recognize either person or know where they can be located, please call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.
