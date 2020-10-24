Hopkinsville Police need help finding people in connection to car thefts

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police need your help identifying and locating multiple individuals in connection to recent car thefts.

According to police, the person is wanted for questioning after various car thefts which happened around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Simon Street.

Hopkinsville! We need your help in identifying and locating the individual in this picture. He is wanted for... Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Friday, October 23, 2020

Another theft from a car took place on Dawn Drive and police need help to identify that individual as well. Video from that alleged theft can be viewed HERE.

Hopkinsville, We need your help identifying the individuals in this picture. They are wanted for questioning about some... Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Friday, October 23, 2020

If you recognize either person or know where they can be located, please call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.

