Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Halloween decorations are on display for KFTC's Haunted Garden Tour.
Halloween decorations are on display for KFTC's Haunted Garden Tour.
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

“We wanted to create a way for folks to enjoy Halloween, while also raising awareness about the upcoming election,” Alayna Milby with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth said.

You can click here to register for the tour. KFTC is asking for a ‘give what you can’ donation, and then you will receive a map with 16 different locations decked out with Halloween displays.

“We’re going to email you a map, a PDF version, as well as a Google map version which is really cool because it basically lists all of the locations our starting with Little Fox Bakery. Folks can just go through the map and go through each step so you’re able to see all of the cool decors!" Milby explained.

This is the first year the non-profit has put on a tour such as this. They decided on the idea after their usual fundraisers, like a chili cook-off, had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

“We are big Halloween fans, and obviously wanted to raise awareness about the election as well so we decided on the idea of having a drive-by tour!”

The tour continues on Saturday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. After seeing the spooky sights, you can vote on your favorite display on the event’s Facebook page.

