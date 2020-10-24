McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath stopped in Lexington on Saturday to encourage people to go out and vote early.

McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

“First of all, you never know what’s going to happen. You don’t know if you’re going to get sick or if your family is going to get sick, so there’s no reason to wait. I always tell people the ballot isn’t going to change. So you might as well go out and vote now.”

McGrath spoke to the socially distanced crowd at Manchester Music Hall while also adding some entertainment to the event. Kentucky natives took the stage to play music and share what matters to them in the election.

SG Goodman said “I believe a change is possible here in Kentucky and I believe it could start with you [McGrath].”

McGrath also shared the stage with Josh Hicks, who is hoping unseat Representative Andy Barr.

McGrath shared frustrations with her opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “It’s wrong. We’re tired of it. We deserve better. And that’s why he needs to leave and that’s why am running.”

McGrath is holding a similar event in Louisville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.