Advertisement

Nine-year-old fighting brain tumor gets her own castle in Pigeon Forge

A 9-year-old who’s battled a brain tumor since she was three now has her very own castle. The princess designed it, the design was liked and now it stands in Pigeon Forge for everyone to see.
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A 9-year-old who’s battled a brain tumor since she was three now has her very own castle. The princess designed it, the design was liked and now it stands in Pigeon Forge for everyone to see.

Jaylen Perkins arrived at Crave Golf Club eager to see her design. The gumballs rest on top of the wrapped bubble gum.

Brandon Perkins, her dad, says the only way to make sure it’s perfect, was to have Jaylen meet with the design team virtually.

“I think maybe 4 or 5 different Zoom calls with the whole team with everybody just talking about it and the timeline and everything. She was a little shy on Zoom at first, but has opened up more today,” said Brandon.

“I thought it was really cool,” said Jaylen. “That’s the coolest part,” she said about her name being on the building.

It was a three-month journey, owner Chucky Blalock, says Jaylen’s love for candy was a perfect fit for this candy lover’s mini-golf course.

“It’s exciting to see her dream become a reality to be a permanent fixture here in Pigeon Forge. It’s actually the largest structure that we’ve ever built as part of our course,” said Blalock.

After the big reveal on Friday, who more fitting than the princess to make the inaugural putt to signal the opening of Jaylen’s Gumball Castle.

“My biggest reaction was actually being told about it. Right now I’ve kind of had time to kind of get used to it. But at first, being told about it was when I was most excited about it. Seeing it is still amazing none the less,” said Brandon.

Not only does Jaylen have her very own castle in Pigeon Forge, she has a replica to take home with her as well.

Children’s Hospital says this may be the most extravagant thing a company has done for one of their patients.

25 percent of profits on Saturday will be donated to Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear says Saturday’s COVID-19 report is ‘Frightening’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

News

20th District State Rep. Candidate Previews: Patti Minter

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

20th District State Rep. Candidate Previews: Leanette Lopez and Patti Minter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Representing constituents on the ballot for the 20th district are Democrat incumbent Patti Minter and Independent Leanette Lopez. 13 News spoke with both candidates about their campaigns, representing the 20th district, COVID-19 relief in Kentucky and more.

News

20th District State Rep. Candidate Previews: Leanette Lopez - FULL INTERVIEW

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

News

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor posted to Facebook, saying he tested negative for the virus multiple times.

News

Keeneland track announcer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Announcer Kurt Becker will miss today's final races of the Fall meet.

News

10th annual Monster Dash 5K held at NCM Motorsports Park

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Though a lot different this year because of COVID-19, the tenth annual Monster Dash 5K still took place at the NCM Motorsports Park Friday evening.

News

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

Static Electricity

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is joined by Laura Rogers to explain how static electricity works